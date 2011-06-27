  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R500 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 R-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,500
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4917 lbs.
Gross weight6382 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length203.0 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height65.4 in.
EPA interior volume177.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base126.6 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Macadamia, leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Macadamia, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
