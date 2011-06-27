Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Multiple, Major Problems
I bought my 2006 R Class brand new in January of 2006. I have enjoyed driving the car and agree it has been the best car that fits my lifestyle, children, and hauling. However, this car has been very expensive to maintain. I have invested nearly $15K in repairs for things that were not covered under warranty. I have had to replace both the front right and left struts for $4K. The SOS system which I never used for $1,700. The seals on the transfer case for $1,100. The Cam Shaft for $5K. The airshock suspension systems for $2,100. The list goes on and on. MB USA has never stepped up to assist in any of these repairs. I doubt that I will ever buy another MB again. Don't love the car that much.
Mercedes does not stand behind product
2006 Mercedes with 63,711 miles and has had all recommended service performed at the suggested mileage, including regular oil changes every 4,000 miles (synthetic oil). Car stalled without warning. Towed to Park Place Mercedes where it was diagnosed that pistons in cylinders 1 and 4 had come apart, requiring a complete engine block replacement. The cost of repair was quoted at $15,000.00. The value of the car, prior to the catastrophic event, as listed on Kelley Blue Book is $17,000.00 private sale. My expectation is that an engine on a well-maintained, vehicle should last beyond 63,711 miles, unless there are issues with quality of parts used, or the quality of the engine construction.
Big Mistake! Least Reliable Car I've ever owned!
Just bought this car in March '13. The car is a 2006 with 68K miles. During the test drive everything was running smooth and we fell in love with the car, (more the interior than the exterior) The car almost looks like a Minivan but it grows on you. After 3 months of driving this used car the Transmission pooped out on us. It cost $1,500 to fix and we did not take it to the dealer (this was the cheaper mechanic option) Now the car randomly drops the left side suspension. Apparently the air shocks deflate overnight or while parked for a long time and it tilts to one side. Can't wait to find out how much new air shocks will cost but I'm assuming it will not be cheap. Gas guzzler too!
A second class action lawsuit is needed for R350
DO NOT BUY THE R350 !!! It is plagued with problems. To date I have spent $19k on this car and will take a full bath on it. I bought the car used almost a year ago at 97k miles for 12k. I have spent 7k in repairs and was just quoted another $8500 for the latest repair. So far we have replaced the air suspension on both sides, wheel sensors, and camshaft sensor recall. Now the balance shaft needs replacing at the cost of $8500. NO- Absolutely not!!!! There was a class action lawsuit for this exact repair. For this money I could have bough a cheaper but RELIABLE car. Mercedes should be ashamed but they wont. This car is a piece of junk. Steer clear. I am donating it to charity and writing it off on my taxes. Never again Mercedes - I was warned but didn't listen. This is the worst car experience ever in 30 years of owning cars.. Oh and the "leather" isnt even real leather - WTH???? In addition - it is almost impossible to validate needed repairs yourself - bluetooth readers don't catch all MB codes and you cant be sure if a dealer or repair shop are being honest. In our experience - a MB dealership and 2 top rated MB repair shops cherry picked the easiest,most profitable repairs and left the most significant repair on the table (the balance shaft needs replacing at the cost of $8500.) Why? Because they know that most people will draw a line at that repair and they would rather just make a few thousand in fees -rather than haggle/confront a customer over a major repair. Mercedes knows this piece of garbage is still out on the road and in used car lots - awful product. After some time has past I still stand byt this review but have more perspective. It is my opiniont that Mercedes specific repair shops and dealerships are highly aware of the problems with this vehichle and other models like it. I took the car to the top rated MB repair shop for the initial pre-purchase inspection. Only minor items noted. So I purchased. However, a year later at the same repair shop and the owner clearly stated that the model I purchased was a lemon. But he did not say that BEFORE I purchased?!?!? No - he only saw more business coming his way. Very sad.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
R Class V8
It's been a great car. The noncommittal minivan in crossover form! Fair warning, the rear doors are quite large and require ample space to open all the way. This has been the best car I've ever driven in the snow and on ice. V8 power, get what you pay for in fuel economy. The interior is Mercedes soft and quiet, no complaints save for some flecking of the silver trim on the steering wheel. Room for days, 6 adults fit comfortably with leg room to spare, surprising I know. Update. Maintenance is funny and more expensive than even expected from a Mercedes. Many Mercedes only parts. A window switch was twice quoted at over 2k parts and labor. Also, the engine on this vintage required 2 spark plugs per cylinder- the mechanic assured me this was a very short run of that design. For the size and comfort and power we enjoyed- we would not buy again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the R-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner