Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® SUV Consumer Reviews

What a Rush pemsland , 02/14/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful When you step on the pedal you go! the best driving SUV i have ever been in, handles like a large sedan, and look beautiful. Wouldn't trade this for anything. Maintenance is cheap of you do it yourself. German cars are very intuitive to dissect and rebuild. Love it! Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I have ever owned! Julie Everhart , 12/30/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck has it all! Power, beauty, luxury, and speed. Driving this truck in city driving has no comparison to driving it on the highway. Living in Florida I rarely had the opportunity to take it up hills but when I took it on a trip to NY it was excellent. Taking turns and going uphills have never been better. Just love this vehicle in so many ways and plan to keep it till the end. Report Abuse

2000 ML55 - YUM! wendellcotton , 11/02/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Complaints about the cupholder location, plastic in the cockpit, etc., - I just don't get them. The stereo system is so-so. Benz should put in a better quality system and speakers. This vehicle is functional, damn good looking, and FAST! RAW horsepower and the handling is excellent for an SUV. Very little tilt in the corners; steering is sharp and accurate. Ours also has the special, red AMG brakes. The brakes and rotors on these vehicles have an average life of 20k. Local cost is about $850 at an independent. The ML55 ride is expectedly stiff. You will feel the bumps especially on rough, country roads but better than the BMW's. Report Abuse

2000 ML55 - Falls Short i.t.guy , 09/18/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have owned our ML55 for over 3 years. Lots of plastic replacement. Idiot lights come on when driving; turn engine off and back on and they disappear. It's very hard to keep aligned. Great engine and tranny! Rides like a Wrangler with stock KYB shocks. It was a rush job to market to be sure but with some tweaking can be a lot more fun to drive and less costly to maintain then stock. Report Abuse