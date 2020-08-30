Mercedes-Benz Minivans for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior50 mi awayHome delivery available*
$33,545Est. Loan: $559/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2020 Pebble Gray Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, 3D Cargo Van, 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged, 2 Additional Master Keys, Cruise Control, Driver Efficiency Package, Fog Lamps, Lower Console Storage Tray.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA4L3662409
Stock: 13028M
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- ExteriorInterior50 mi awayHome delivery available*
$34,710Est. Loan: $591/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!Backup Camera, 3D Cargo Van, 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged, 2 Additional Master Keys, 4.2 Pixel Matrix Display, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Cruise Control, Driver Comfort Package, Driver Efficiency Package, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Fog Lamps, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, Lower Console Storage Tray, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Package, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Rain Sensor.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA1L3649035
Stock: 13074M
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- ExteriorInterior50 mi awayHome delivery available*
$35,798Est. Loan: $555/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2019 Flint Gray Metallic Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Auxiliary Hookup, USB Interface, NAV Ready, Bluetooth, 3D Cargo Van, 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged, 2 Additional Master Keys, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Package, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA8K3552574
Stock: 12497M
Listed since: 07-25-2019
- 10,204 miles24 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
$27,424
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHCOdometer is 12127 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE8J3437146
Stock: 437146-50
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,266 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$20,490$2,227 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4H3291953
Stock: 128124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,669 miles21 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,000
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Arctic White ** Bluetooth **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** Easy to Finance **, ** CARGO VAN **. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10354 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA4J3417011
Stock: 0PH24579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 32,323 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Mercedes METRIS Std Roof Cargo Van 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, 32 K Miles Only, Balance Of Full Factory Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Navigation System, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Barn Doors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Leatherette Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA9J3450506
Stock: AT12885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 39,285 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-- 1 Owner - 39 K Miles Only Factory Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Barn Doors, Bluetooth, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Leatherette Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, very clean inside and out, Financing and extended service plans available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EAXJ3435674
Stock: AT12867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 71,845 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,950
Easterns Automotive Group of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Scores 23 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE6H3327674
Stock: 127908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 36,930 miles537 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$21,998$323 Below Market
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
Located 537 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0G3087343
Stock: 18903890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.