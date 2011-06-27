2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/425.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,205 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|5 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|35.8 in.
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|182.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,123 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,393 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|75.2 in.
|Length
|202.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|182.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|2,205 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|88.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.9 in.
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
