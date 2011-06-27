Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Metris
More about the 2022 Metris
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/407.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower208 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,720 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,409 lbs.
Gross weight6,393 lbs.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height74.4 in.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum payload1,720 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors88.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates