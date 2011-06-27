  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/425.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Electrically Adjustable Front Seats +$1,254
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Package +$812
Front Cabin Lighting Package +$357
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC +$915
Driver Comfort Package +$536
Cold Weather Package +$549
Cargo Protection Package +$900
Driver Efficiency Package +$685
Additional Battery Package +$391
Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Package +$841
Safety Package +$1,289
In-Car Entertainment
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Full Height Plastic Paneling +$296
Interior Chrome Accents +$129
Front Cigarette Light and Ash Cup +$38
Storage Tray, Lower Console +$97
Floor Level Lashing Rails +$226
Body Builder Connector +$63
Interior Rear View Mirror +$57
Plastic Floor Coveringyes
Partition w/Window, Grab Handle, and Through-Loading +$321
Partition w/Through-Loading +$279
Waist-Level Composite Paneling +$122
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartment +$66
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors for Sun Visors +$139
Remote Opening/Closing of Windows +$43
A40 - Head Unit w/Navigation +$400
Automatic Climate Control +$632
LED Light Strip in Rear Cargo +$217
Comfort Overhead Control Panel +$97
Parametric Special Module (PSM) +$305
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$289
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
Exterior Options
Black Tinting for Rear Windows +$133
Window Fixed Behind +$276
Cut Off Relay for Additional Battery +$127
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washers +$411
Sliding Door, Driver's Side +$799
Bumpers Primed for Painting +$134
Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Window +$143
Bumpers Painted Color of Vehicle +$341
Black Roof Rails +$414
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Window +$143
17" Steel Wheelsyes
16" 10-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels +$318
17" Tiresyes
Trailer Hitch +$388
Full Wheel Covers +$132
Fog Lamps +$234
17" 20-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels +$802
17" 5-Twin-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels +$802
17" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels +$802
Backup Alarm +$96
Rear Doors, Opening 180 Degrees +-$124
Lift-Up Tailgate w/Premium Trim +$497
Chrome Grill +$142
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place182.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height75.2 in.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity182.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2205 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Gray
  • Hyacinth Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Steel Blue
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Granite Green
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Arctic White
  • Navy Blue
Interior Colors
  • Caluma Black Fabric, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
