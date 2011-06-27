2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,630
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/425.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
|+$1,254
|PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Package
|+$812
|Front Cabin Lighting Package
|+$357
|Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
|+$915
|Driver Comfort Package
|+$536
|Cold Weather Package
|+$549
|Cargo Protection Package
|+$900
|Driver Efficiency Package
|+$685
|Additional Battery Package
|+$391
|Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Package
|+$841
|Safety Package
|+$1,289
|In-Car Entertainment
|5 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Full Height Plastic Paneling
|+$296
|Interior Chrome Accents
|+$129
|Front Cigarette Light and Ash Cup
|+$38
|Storage Tray, Lower Console
|+$97
|Floor Level Lashing Rails
|+$226
|Body Builder Connector
|+$63
|Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$57
|Plastic Floor Covering
|yes
|Partition w/Window, Grab Handle, and Through-Loading
|+$321
|Partition w/Through-Loading
|+$279
|Waist-Level Composite Paneling
|+$122
|Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartment
|+$66
|Illuminated Vanity Mirrors for Sun Visors
|+$139
|Remote Opening/Closing of Windows
|+$43
|A40 - Head Unit w/Navigation
|+$400
|Automatic Climate Control
|+$632
|LED Light Strip in Rear Cargo
|+$217
|Comfort Overhead Control Panel
|+$97
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|+$305
|Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|+$289
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|35.8 in.
|Exterior Options
|Black Tinting for Rear Windows
|+$133
|Window Fixed Behind
|+$276
|Cut Off Relay for Additional Battery
|+$127
|Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washers
|+$411
|Sliding Door, Driver's Side
|+$799
|Bumpers Primed for Painting
|+$134
|Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|+$143
|Bumpers Painted Color of Vehicle
|+$341
|Black Roof Rails
|+$414
|Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|+$143
|17" Steel Wheels
|yes
|16" 10-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
|+$318
|17" Tires
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|+$388
|Full Wheel Covers
|+$132
|Fog Lamps
|+$234
|17" 20-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
|+$802
|17" 5-Twin-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
|+$802
|17" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
|+$802
|Backup Alarm
|+$96
|Rear Doors, Opening 180 Degrees
|+-$124
|Lift-Up Tailgate w/Premium Trim
|+$497
|Chrome Grill
|+$142
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|182.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4123 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6393 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|75.2 in.
|Length
|202.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|182.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|2205 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
