2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Deals, Incentives & Rebates
126" WB Cargo126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1% 24 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 1% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 2.9% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 2.9% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 5.9% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris in Virginia is:not available
Legal