2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,700
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Premium Safety Packageyes
Refrigeration Prep Packageyes
Front Cabin Lighting Packageyes
Premium Exterior Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Blind Spot Assist Packageyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Electrically Adjustable Front Seatsyes
Premium Safety w/Parktronic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,700
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,700
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,700
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,700
LED Light Strip in Rear Cargoyes
Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assistyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loadingyes
Waist-Level Composite Panelingyes
Front Cigarette Light and Ash Cupyes
Full Height Plastic Panelingyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatyes
Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyes
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsyes
Overhead Panel Reading Lightsyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Floor Level Lashing Railsyes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Gripyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyes
Heating and Cooling Ducts to Rear Compartmentyes
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Lineyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Black Roof Railsyes
Backup Alarmyes
Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Coloryes
17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyes
Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyes
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsyes
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Lift-Up Tailgate w/Premium Trimyes
Steel Wheel in Black Coloryes
Sliding Door, Driver's Sideyes
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersyes
Cut Off Relay for Additional Batteryyes
Full Wheel Coversyes
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyes
17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Maximum cargo capacity183.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place183.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height75.2 in.
Maximum payload2425 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Navy Blue
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,700
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.

