2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Safety Package
|yes
|Refrigeration Prep Package
|yes
|Front Cabin Lighting Package
|yes
|Premium Exterior Package
|yes
|Cargo Protection Package
|yes
|Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Blind Spot Assist Package
|yes
|Driver Efficiency Package
|yes
|Driver Comfort Package
|yes
|Additional Battery Package
|yes
|Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
|yes
|Premium Safety w/Parktronic Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|5 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|LED Light Strip in Rear Cargo
|yes
|Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Support
|yes
|PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist
|yes
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|yes
|Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading
|yes
|Waist-Level Composite Paneling
|yes
|Front Cigarette Light and Ash Cup
|yes
|Full Height Plastic Paneling
|yes
|Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation System
|yes
|Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seat
|yes
|Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Support
|yes
|Storage Tray, Lower Console
|yes
|Remote Opening/Closing of Windows
|yes
|Overhead Panel Reading Lights
|yes
|Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Becker Map Pilot Navigation System
|yes
|Floor Level Lashing Rails
|yes
|Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Grip
|yes
|Interior Chrome Accents
|yes
|Heating and Cooling Ducts to Rear Compartment
|yes
|Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Line
|yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Cargo Straps, D-Rings
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|Front leg room
|35.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Backup Alarm
|yes
|Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Color
|yes
|17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|yes
|Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|yes
|180 Degree Opening Rear Doors
|yes
|Black Tinting for Rear Windows
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Lift-Up Tailgate w/Premium Trim
|yes
|Steel Wheel in Black Color
|yes
|Sliding Door, Driver's Side
|yes
|Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washers
|yes
|Cut Off Relay for Additional Battery
|yes
|Full Wheel Covers
|yes
|Bumpers Primed for Painting
|yes
|17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|183.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|202.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6614 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|183.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|Height
|75.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|2425 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|225/55R17 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
