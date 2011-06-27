  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Passenger

Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
See all for sale

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail APR Financing includes a 1% dealer reserve (mark up). Therefore, you may be able to negotiate the rate. Maximum amount financed must not exceed 110% of MSRP to qualify. Available only at participating authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Must take delivery of vehicle by July 31, 2017. Specific vehicles are subject to availability and may have to be ordered. Subject to credit approval by lender. Rate applies only to Mercedes-Benz model vehicles listed. Not everyone will qualify. See your authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for complete details on this and other finance offers.

    1.0% APR financing for 24 months at $42.1 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.0% APR financing for 36 months at $28.21 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.0% APR financing for 48 months at $21.26 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.0% APR financing for 60 months at $17.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    1%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    1%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    1%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    5.9%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
