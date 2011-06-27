  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,950
See Metris Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,950
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Premium Safety Packageyes
Refrigeration Prep Packageyes
Premium Exterior Packageyes
Lane Keeping Assist Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
ECO Start/Stop Packageyes
Safety Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Blind Spot Assist Packageyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
Multi-Function Wheel/Premium Display Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Premium Safety w/Parktronic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,950
5 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,950
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,950
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
Smoker Packageyes
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loadingyes
LED Light Strip in Rear Compartmentyes
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentyes
Sidewalls/Rear Doors Full Height Plastic Panelingyes
Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyes
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsyes
Premium Overhead Control Panelyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Areayes
Front Footwell Lightingyes
Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Cruise Controlyes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Gripyes
Floor Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyes
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Lineyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Backup Alarmyes
Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Coloryes
17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyes
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsyes
Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyes
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Sliding Door, Driver's Sideyes
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersyes
Full Wheel Coversyes
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyes
3-Button Key Fobyes
17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Maximum cargo capacity183.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place183.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height75.2 in.
Maximum payload2502 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,950
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Metris Inventory

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles