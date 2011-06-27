  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Features & Specs

Overview
$32,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$32,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$32,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$32,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$32,900
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$32,900
Premium Safety Packageyes
Premium Interior Packageyes
Premium Exterior Packageyes
Multi-Function Wheel/Display Packageyes
Lane Keeping Assist Packageyes
Safety Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Blind Spot Assist Packageyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
Electric Sliding Door Packageyes
Enhanced AC Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Premium Safety w/Parktronic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$32,900
5 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$32,900
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
$32,900
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$32,900
Premium Overhead Control Panelyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Rear View Camerayes
Rear Cargo Area Luggage Net- Floor to Ceilingyes
Additional Seat, 2nd Row, Folding Curbsideyes
Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
Cruise Controlyes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyes
Smoker Packageyes
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Rear Carpetyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Rear Liftgate Courtesy Lightyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyes
Instrumentation
$32,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$32,900
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$32,900
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$32,900
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Cargo Door Premium Trimyes
Backup Alarmyes
Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Coloryes
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyes
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyes
Measurements
$32,900
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1874 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
$32,900
Exterior Colors
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$32,900
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Suspension
$32,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$32,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles