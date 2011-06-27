Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Minivan Consumer Reviews

Road trip review Norfla71 , 07/29/2017 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Van is borrowed from my mother, who put just under 3,000 miles on it in about 6 months. Taking a trip with the family for 3 weeks, starting in Jacksonville, FL, going through DC, Hershey, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, Dearborn, Michigan and back through NC before returning home; about , 2,000 miles roundtrip. First leg from Jax to DC, about 750 miles non-stop. After 4 hours needed to get a seat cushion for extra support. Being based on a cargo van none of the seats are very comfortable, even with the optional "drivers comfort" package; rear seats are atrocious (zero adjustability; about as utilitarian as church pews). However, both kids got their own seats for a change, so little complaining. Otherwise, dated infotainment worked for my needs, and navigation got us where we needed. Powertrain is excellent; much more useable power then expected. Engine and transmission work especially well together to get and keep van moving. Seem-less shifting if left alone; however, use the paddles to downshift and the trans gets confused for a second, not sure if it needs to be in higher or lower gear. Once sorted acceleration is great; cruise control is very responsive. We hit the usual DC area rush hour traffic and the van made it much easier to navigate, much less stress. MPG is impressive, getting about 25 overall on 87 octane, and have been running it the entire trip without issue. Anyone considering one of these keep the commercial roots in mind; any of the minivans or 3 row crossovers would be much better suited for comfort; however, for an overall package, you can't beat the overall utility. Finally, I got stuck in a dead end street, about 2 lanes wide. Not wanting to back up into a busy street I turned that van completely around without backing up; the turn circle is so tight you need to be mindful of curves. Backup camera could be better (limited field of vision, not very wide or deep behind) but the lines are helpful, and kept us from damage. For a commercial van it's quiet and comfortable; very smooth ride even on rough Maryland roads. I also like the ability to sweep out the floor and wipe off the optional MBtex vinyl seats. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

9 Metris vans and nothing but problems MetrisOwner , 04/11/2018 Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful We have dedicated a purchase order for 9 Metris vans so far, nothing but problems with them. All vans at 15k or less in miles. Transmission shifter failure, electronic issues, climate control venting and display issue, multi check engine lights, tires and alignment issues, incorrect maintenance alerts on display. Don't be fooled for the 15k mile service interval either, its not exactly true. We are also in a major metroplex and each MB dealer is terrible to deal with that we have tried so far. Only one good dealership so far out of state but under the warranty and part limitations. Would love to just park all of them at the dealer and walk away rather then continue to cringe for what is next to happen.

Cuts off in the middle of High way Raquel Montalvo , 10/11/2018 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Dont know the reason dealer didn't take serious,but I rented this van 1 month ago cut off on highway they said nothing wrong with van I insisted they change van they did, I drove new one for a couple weeks cut off on bridge with van full of people with alot of traffic around us it scared my riders I dont trust van now Dont trust they would rent a Mercedes Benz Metris that put me in harm's way.I asked other drivers why they changed van same issue and mechanic were saying transmission issue to many.I drove van 30 days all types of roads highways something needs to be evaluated here.

Hard to find a dealer to fix Wayne , 10/18/2018 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Make sure that the dealership is able to fix it Near you not all Mercedes benz dealers can and if they will give you loaner car And not take months to get it in for service