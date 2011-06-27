  1. Home
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,950
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
Multi-Function Wheel/Display Packageyes
Active Safety Plus Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
ECO Start/Stop Packageyes
Active Safety Plus Package w/Active Parking Assistyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,950
5 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,950
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,950
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyes
LED Light Strip in Rear Compartmentyes
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentyes
Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyes
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatyes
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsyes
Premium Overhead Control Panelyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Areayes
Front Footwell Lightingyes
Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Floor Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyes
Front Cigarette Lighter and Ash Trayyes
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Lineyes
Multipurpose Module (MPM)yes
Bulkhead w/Through-Loadingyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsyes
Bulkhead w/Window, Grab Handle and Through-Loadingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyes
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsyes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Sliding Door, Driver's Sideyes
Backup Alarmyes
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersyes
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4960 lbs.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place186.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height75.2 in.
Maximum payload2502 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Exterior Colors
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Arctic White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,950
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
