2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$184,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/532.8 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower496 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS +$6,000
In-Car Entertainment
1750 watts stereo outputyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
30 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Comfort Box +$350
Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabin +$1,100
Nappa Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
MANUFAKTUR Leather Package +$8,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room49.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Exterior Options
Body-Color Rear Spoiler +$500
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
20" Maybach Exclusive Forged Staggered Wheelsyes
Rear Electric Comfort Doors +$1,350
19" Maybach Exclusive 5-spoke Wheelsyes
21" Maybach Exclusive Champagne Flute Multispoke Wheels +$1,300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,236 lbs.
Height59.4 in.
Length215.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.6 in.
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno (matte)
  • MANUFAKTUR Cashmere White Magno (matte)
  • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic/Rubellite Red Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic/Onyx Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Mojave Silver Metallic/Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver/Nautical Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic/Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic/Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Rubellite Red Metallic/Obsidian Black Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic/Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic/Mojave Silver Metalic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic/MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silver Grey/Black, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • MANUFAKTUR Crystal White/Silver Grey Pearl Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Bronze Brown Pearl Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Sienna Brown/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
