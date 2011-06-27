2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 4MATIC Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$184,900
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|355.2/532.8 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|496 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear power adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS
|+$6,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|1750 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|30 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|designo Leather Package
|+$8,000
|Comfort Box
|+$350
|Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabin
|+$1,100
|Nappa Leather Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|dual ventilation
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|49.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|21" Maybach Exclusive Champagne Flute Multispoke Wheels
|+$1,300
|20" Maybach Exclusive Forged Staggered Wheels
|yes
|19" Maybach Exclusive 5-spoke Wheels
|yes
|Rear Electric Comfort Doors
|+$1,350
|Body-Color Rear Spoiler
|+$500
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5247 lbs.
|Height
|59.4 in.
|Length
|215.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.6 in.
|Wheel base
|133.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/40R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
