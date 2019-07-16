  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan

#1 Exotic sedan

What’s new

  • New paint options
  • New Maybach-exclusive grille
  • New leather, wood trim and contrast stitching options
  • Part of the first Mercedes-Benz Maybach generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally comfortable and quiet
  • Outstanding rear-seat features and functionality
  • Loaded with advanced safety features
  • Choice of two powerful engines
  • Not much different from the already excellent standard S-Class
  • Limited cargo space in the trunk
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz Maybach for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$170,750
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Maybach does Edmunds recommend?

The Maybach comes in only two trim levels, and they both get the same standard and optional equipment — with the exception of their powertrains. The S 560 is powered by a turbocharged V8 and it comes exclusively with all-wheel drive, so in our book, it wins practicality points by being all-weather capable. Sure, it makes less power than the turbocharged V12 in the S 650, but with 463 horsepower on tap, most passengers aren't likely to notice the difference.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

If you've got the means for an ultra-premium luxury sedan, let alone one you'll likely experience exclusively from the back seat, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach should be right at the top of your list. Based on the Mercedes S-Class, the Maybach has a longer wheelbase, longer bumper-to-bumper dimensions, and a big increase in interior space (mostly in the rear). The Maybach also comes with some exclusive cabin materials and upgraded interior features, catering to clients who will likely be driven to their destination by a chauffeur. And while it doesn't get much in the way of changes this year — a new grille and some new paint schemes — this big Mercedes is still worth your time.

One of the most comfortable cars on the road today, the Maybach competes with the best of the best. Sure, you'll find most of the same equipment in a standard S-Class, but it won't feel as exclusive as a Bentley Mulsanne or a Rolls-Royce Phantom — and the Maybach does that. What's more, the Maybach may be significantly more expensive than the standard S-Class, or even the fancy AMG models, but compared to brands like Bentley and Rolls, it's a bargain.

The Maybach does come with some drawbacks, such as the price premium you pay over an S-Class, or the fact that you get a smaller trunk than you would with pretty much anything else in the segment. But we think those are tiny complaints in the grand scheme. For anyone with a pocketbook that's big enough, we definitely recommend a closer look.

2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is available in S 560 4Matic and S 650 trims. The S 560 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (463 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque) that is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is included. The S 650 upgrades to a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

The comprehensive list of standard features is identical for both trims, starting with 19- or 20-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic wipers, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, a heated windshield, and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get a head-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, extensive premium leather upholstery, a heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, wood interior trim, heated and ventilated multicontour front and rear seats with memory and massage functions, a power footrest for the right rear seat, heated armrests, power rear sunshades, and heated rear seats. You'll also find a 12.3-inch virtual gauge display, interior ambient lighting, and an air fragrancer with the Energizing Comfort system, which combines audio, climate, fragrance and massage to enhance comfort.

Also included on the Maybach are a household power outlet, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pads and a 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system.

On the advanced safety feature and driver assist front, you get automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system, a night-vision camera system, automatic speed limit adjustment, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward and cross-traffic collision warning with automatic braking, emergency evasive steering, active blind-spot assist, active lane-change assist, lane keeping and crosswind assist, a pre-collision hearing protection system, airbags built into the rear shoulder belts, and a drowsy-driver warning system with emergency stop assist.

Options include various wheel and interior trim choices; Magic Sky Control, which offers a dimmable sunroof tint; a rear center console, which reduces passenger capacity to four; dual rear entertainment systems; folding rear-seat tables, a refrigerated box between the rear seatbacks; heated and cooled cupholders; and silver Champagne flutes from Robbe & Berking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 (turbocharged 6.0L V12 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior9.0
Utility7.0
Technology9.0

Driving

8.0
The Maybach is not a driver's car, but this big, heavy sedan steers and handles more sharply than you'd expect. The twin-turbo V12 delivers effortless and potent acceleration from any speed. It's slightly detached-feeling but quite capable.

Acceleration

9.0
You get sublimely smooth acceleration with the Maybach. It's effortless thrust and very rapid at full whack. Our test sedan hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds in our testing, which is stunning for a 5,300-pound luxury liner. In its default setting, the Maybach typically starts in second gear, which blunts performance when pulling away from a light.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are reassuring but require a bit more effort to reach the desired deceleration rate than expected. Otherwise, they are very easy to modulate. In our simulated-panic stop, the Maybach stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, a very good result.

Steering

7.5
The steering is accurate but almost devoid of feel. It's on the light side in default mode; Sport adds the right amount of heft. The steering ratio is quick enough to pivot this extremely long-wheelbase car around with more acuity than you'd assume, yet it does so without ever feeling darty.

Handling

8.0
It's surprisingly manageable to thread through turns despite its length and mass. Body roll is well-managed and it doesn't flop over and die when confronted with corners. Curve mode feels synthetic and unnecessary. The tires howl readily, but grip is commendable and stability control is not intrusive.

Drivability

7.5
The transmission is very cooperative and makes smooth gear changes, even on grades. Throttle response is mushy from a stop. That makes for smooth acceleration but you really need to step on it to get underway. The stop-start system is slow to restart the engine.

Comfort

9.0
This is one of the world's most exquisitely comfortable cars, particularly for backseat occupants who are treated as royalty. The Maybach provides endless seat and climate control adjustments, a pleasant ride and a hushed demeanor. If you can't get comfortable in this car, you're doing something wrong.

Seat comfort

10.0
The back seat is at the apex of automotive comfort. The back seat reclines almost flat, and it has a footrest and a swing-up lower thigh support, heat and massage. The widely configurable front seats have glove-soft leather, ventilation, heat and various massage settings, and they can accommodate a vast range of people.

Ride comfort

9.0
The S 650 provides a magnificent ride over slow, rolling bumps. It's a bit more sensitive to smaller edges and bumps, which make themselves known but are never upsetting. It simply glides over most pavement and smothers speed bumps and the like.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Wind and road noise is well-suppressed. It's not silent, as you might expect for this class. Engine noise comes through in hard acceleration with a muted, refined character. (Even its turbine-like starter sounds exotic.) It conveys an element of craftsmanship that an EV can't match.

Climate control

10.0
The climate control system's operation is effective, powerful and hushed. Comprehensive seat, ambient temperature, lighting and shade adjustments are provided. Consider that even the console bin lid is heated, and there's a glass chiller for rear occupants, and you'll start to get the idea.

Interior

9.0
Beyond its vast backseat space, the cabin is extremely configurable, from independent interior lighting front and rear to choice of scents. It's all accessible via the center screen, which itself can be interfaced multiple ways. The doors open very wide. Visibility is a mixed bag, but the cameras help a lot.

Ease of use

8.5
The center screen is home to a myriad features and many menus. But the system's reasonably well laid out and there's always an escape button to go back home. Multiple control interfaces include steering wheel nubs that require some familiarization. Elsewhere, the cabin is uncluttered and intuitive to use.

Getting in/getting out

9.5
The front doors open wide and have a large aperture. The front seats' bolsters don't inhibit you getting in, and the rear doors open tremendously wide. The top of the aperture is quite straight, easing access. The doorsills are reasonably low, too. But the soft-close doors are long, creating difficulty in tight parking lots.

Driving position

8.5
Adjustments for steering wheel and seat are suitable for very tall or below-average height drivers. In particular, there is lots of steering wheel reach and seat height range. Expectations for this segment are high, and the Maybach meets them.

Roominess

10.0
The Maybach has simply one of the most spacious back seats of any car. The two passengers enjoy vast legroom and plenty of headroom and can recline nearly flat. Front-seat occupants have no shortage of space either. The console doesn't crowd, and elbow room is plentiful.

Visibility

8.0
The view forward is fairly expansive — the glass is ample and the pillars are reasonably narrow. A tall rear deck, prominent headrests and wide rear roof pillars obscure the view over your shoulder, but multiple camera views render it less of an issue.

Utility

7.0
There's ample in-cabin storage for every conceivable type of small item, but larger items get short shrift. The trunk is small, and there's no pass-through or seat-folding due to the cocooned, first-class aircraft-style back seats. This kind of transport assumes you have everything you need at your destination.

Small-item storage

9.0
Storage space in the front can hold plenty of small items and can conceal everything behind wood veneer, such are the size and layout of the compartments. Door storage front and rear is padded, and rear passengers have center-armrest storage.

Cargo space

5.5
The Maybach S 650's trunk is fairly narrow and not particularly deep. At 12.3 cubic feet, it's 4 cubes smaller than the trunk in a regular S-Class. The back seat is fixed and there is no pass-through of any kind, making the trunk suitable only for luggage for two. Extra storage space under the trunk floor panel is a nice bonus.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
The Isofix anchors are concealed but clearly labeled and access is straightforward. The amount of space in the rear seats should make mounting even the largest car seats relatively easy.

Technology

9.0
A dizzying array of entertainment and safety features are provided. The fully configurable digital dashboard is second to none, as is the remarkable audio system. Likewise, the driver assistance features are consistently among the most well-executed out there.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and both work seamlessly, although the graphics of both systems pale in comparison to what the Maybach offers. Bluetooth phone and audio connections are quick and faultless.

Driver aids

9.0
The driver aids are well-calibrated. Adaptive cruise is industry-leading — it deals with untoward circumstances better than any other system yet isn't overly conservative. Just turn off the setting that slows you down before corners because it's quite annoying.

Voice control

8.0
Both Siri and Google voice recognition are available when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is connected, but the built-in Mercedes voice controls work fairly well. Only when attempting to say a street or street number did the system get tripped up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Amazing
    Angel Ruiz,
    S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)

    I dreamt of owning a car like this and I worked hard to get it and it is worth it it’s amazing and sooo comfortable

    5 out of 5 stars, Amazing
    Angel Ruiz,
    S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)

    I dreamt of owning a car like this and I worked hard to get it and it is worth it it’s amazing and sooo comfortable

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 650 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 650 4dr Sedan
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$199,900
    MPG 13 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower621 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$170,750
    MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower463 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Maybach safety features:

    Active Brake Assist
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
    Active Emergency Stop Assist
    Detects if a driver is unresponsive when using the automated driving systems and will trigger alerts. If no action is taken, the car will slow to a stop.
    Evasive Steering Assist
    Automatically swerves to avoid an object, vehicle or pedestrian in the road if the adjacent lane is open.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The S-Class and the Maybach are very similar, but they've got their own unique appeal. You can save quite a bit of money by going with the standard S-Class — upwards of $100,000 depending on the trim level you select — but it won't come with the same sense of exclusivity as the Maybach. Also, the standard S-Class offers a wider variety of available engines: from the base 3.0-liter powertrain all the way up to the 621-horsepower V12, an engine that it shares with the Maybach.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Maybach & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. BMW 7 Series

    In recent years, the BMW 7 Series has moved away from its roots as a driver-focused car and stopped offering a standard-wheelbase version. Ironically, it's become a better competitor for vehicles such as the Maybach. As you'd probably expect, the 7 Series is less expensive than the standard Maybach, offering many of the same creature comforts and even more space in the back seat. A variety of engine choices in the 7 Series is worth noting too.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Maybach & BMW 7 Series features

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. Maserati Quattroporte

    If you want a premium luxury sedan that drives a bit more like a sports car than a yacht, the Maserati Quattroporte will probably be right up your alley. With engines sourced from Ferrari and some of the best exhaust notes on the planet, you're likely to roll down the Quattroporte's windows as you buzz through your local B-road. With the Maybach, that's probably not in the cards.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Maybach & Maserati Quattroporte features

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Maybach both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz Maybach fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Maybach gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Maybach has 12.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Maybach. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach:

    • New paint options
    • New Maybach-exclusive grille
    • New leather, wood trim and contrast stitching options
    • Part of the first Mercedes-Benz Maybach generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Maybach is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Maybach. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Maybach's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Maybach and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Maybach is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $170,750.

    Other versions include:

    • S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $199,900
    • S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $170,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach, the next question is, which Maybach model is right for you? Maybach variants include S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), and S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Maybach models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan Overview

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is offered in the following styles: S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), and S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Maybach Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Maybach Sedan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Maybach Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including S 650, S 560 4MATIC, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedans are available in my area?

    2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Maybach Sedan for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan Maybach Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,698.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,767.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan and all available trim types: S 650, S 560 4MATIC. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles