Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/516.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves36
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUSyes
designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
In-Car Entertainment
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
26 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
1590 watts stereo outputyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear-Cabin Wireless Chargingyes
Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartmentyes
Silver Handcrafted Champagne Flutes by Robbe and Berkingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" Triple 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" Maybach Forged Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Multispoke Wheelsyes
20" Multispoke Wheelsyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
20" Maybach Polished Forged Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.3 cu.ft.
Length214.7 in.
Curb weight5296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base132.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Allanite Grey Magno
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Mahogany/Silk Beige, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Semi-Aniline Exclusive Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Semi-Aniline Exclusive Leather, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
