Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$105,978
|$113,985
|$123,063
|Clean
|$103,194
|$111,003
|$119,843
|Average
|$97,625
|$105,040
|$113,403
|Rough
|$92,056
|$99,077
|$106,962
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$125,557
|$133,881
|$143,328
|Clean
|$122,258
|$130,379
|$139,577
|Average
|$115,661
|$123,376
|$132,076
|Rough
|$109,063
|$116,372
|$124,575