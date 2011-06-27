2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS GLS 600 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$160,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|16
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/452.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Torque
|538 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1590 watts stereo output
|yes
|27 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Refrigerator Box For Rear Cabin
|+$1,100
|Handcrafted Silver Champagne Flute Holders
|+$800
|Folding Tables For Rear Seats
|+$1,800
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|+$600
|5-Seat Cabin Configuration
|yes
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|dual ventilation
|yes
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch
|+$575
|23" Maybach® Multispoke Forged Wheels
|+$5,500
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|6085 lbs.
|Height
|72.4 in.
|Length
|204.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|Wheel base
|123.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|22 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|325/40R22 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS GLS 600 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura ILX 1998
- Used Jaguar S-Type 2003
- Used Honda S2000 2002
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2007
- Used Nissan Quest 2015
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2000
- Used Ford Expedition 2010
- Used Nissan Frontier 2009
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Lexus GX 460
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2021 Golf GTI
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2021 Avalon
- 2022 Audi Q8 News
- 2021 Q8
- McLaren 720S 2020
Other models to consider
- Maserati Levante 2021
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- 2021 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- Maserati Quattroporte 2021
- Maserati Ghibli 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Nissan Altima 2021
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2020 Accord
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2021 300
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Nissan Sentra 2021