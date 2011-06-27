2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS GLS 600 Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2021 Maybach GLS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$160,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/452.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque538 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1590 watts stereo outputyes
27 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Refrigerator Box For Rear Cabin +$1,100
Handcrafted Silver Champagne Flute Holders +$800
Folding Tables For Rear Seats +$1,800
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$600
5-Seat Cabin Configurationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
fixed center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch +$575
23" Maybach® Multispoke Forged Wheels +$5,500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6085 lbs.
Height72.4 in.
Length204.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Wheel base123.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal White/Silver Grey Pearl Exclusive, premium leather
  • Mahogany/Macchiato Beige Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
22 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
325/40R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
