Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2014 M-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$59,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/467.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Interior Sports Package (SPC)yes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
On/Off Road Package (SPC)yes
Premium 1 Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,450
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,450
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$59,450
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Lockable Rear Storage Compartment (SPC)yes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
harman/kardon Sound Systemyes
Passenger Memory (SPC)yes
Splitview (SPC)yes
Cargo Management System (SPC)yes
mbrace PLUSyes
mbrace Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massageyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Multicolor Interior Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Front Door Sillsyes
Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Mercedes-Benz Appsyes
Heated and Cooled Front Cupholdersyes
Active Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Manual Rear Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Rear Center-Armrest Pass-Throughyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$59,450
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
KEYLESS-GOyes
$59,450
KEYLESS-GOyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Heated Windshield Washer Reservoir (SPC)yes
Illumination Kit for Side Running Boardsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
Run-Flat Tires (SPC)yes
Soft Close Doors (SPC)yes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
$59,450
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4984 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$59,450
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dinamica/MB-Tex Leatherette, leatherette/suede
  • Almond Beige, leatherette
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Black Premium Leather, premium leather
  • Grey, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Grey, leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • designo® Black, premium leather
  • designo® Auburn Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles