Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/418.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,250
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,250
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,250
3-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Splitview (SPC)yes
Cargo Management System (SPC)yes
mbrace PLUSyes
Black DINAMICA Headlineryes
mbrace Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massageyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Mercedes-Benz Appsyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Manual Rear Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Rear Center-Armrest Pass-Throughyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,250
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,250
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
21" AMG Spoked Wheelsyes
Illuminated Grille Staryes
21" AMG Twin 5-spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Soft Close Doors (SPC)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight5170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo Black, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
265/45R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,250
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
