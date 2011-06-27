Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
On/Off-Road Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
harman/kardon Sound Systemyes
Multicolor Interior Ambient Lighting and Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Lockable Loading Flooryes
Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat w/Massageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
designo Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
KEYLESS-GOyes
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Illumination Kit for Running Boardsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Cinnabar Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo® Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Almond Beige, leatherette
  • Grey, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • Grey, leather
  • designo® Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo® Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
