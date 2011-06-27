  1. Home
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Great used buy but poor gas mileage

Shawndh, 02/11/2018
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I was originally looking for a wagon but not many choices in the US. I really don’t like SUVs but this one was such a beautiful vehicle! I love the styling inside and out. It’s classy, masculine (especially with the black interior), and has good cargo space. I love the fact that the rear seats fold completely flat. It is cumbersome to do in comparison to having a lever in the back, but it doesn’t bother me because they fold flat this way. Unlike most German cars I’ve owned, it has decent cup holders too. Everything in the interior just feels solid and well put together. The ride is very smooth but it doesn’t take rough roads really well at low speed; kinda bumpy. The transmission shifts silky smooth. The car is not sporty handling but rather very relaxed and smooth. I love most things about it except for the crappy gas mileage, but it’s about average for a gas vehicle of its size and weight. The command system has too many menus and switching back and forth to use. I can imagine an older person being very frustrated with this system; especially the voice command system. It’s just exasperating! The windshield wipers do not have a regular slow interval setting; they use a rain sensor and it just doesn’t get it right. If you leave it on auto, it will eventually burn the motor out or wear out you blades. It will run full speed with a light drizzle. I end up activating them manually. You have to turn traction control off on ice and snow or you can’t drive the thing at all! No BT streaming for 2011 is a pain but you can buy a plug in module that will do it. On the other hand, I like the sound system, phone BT works well, passenger room and comfort is very good, utility is great. I cross shopped the RX350(too small and feminine), Outback(not refined enough), and the Q7(not reliable at all),and the Venza(just as good but already have one and I didn’t want two of them) and this was the winner. It’s not perfect but it’s a good deal of buying preowned and well taken care of.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
ML 350 4matic 2011

benzhound, 01/27/2011
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I own several MB products; this ML is a joy to drive and although it does not take the corners like my MB coupe and sedan, it is a solid performer, well laid out interior and has all the current tech features. Controls are easy to use, has great cargo capacity, roomy cabin, adequate power, smooth transmission and the blind side assist feature is like an extra set of eyes.

Only One Thing Missing

wfwalton, 05/17/2011
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

Great car, got a great deal. Whole family loves it. Amazing ride. Got $3,000 off MSRP using USAA buying program and dealer threw in Premium 1 package. Cheaper to lease than a Ford Edge.

The Utility under the SUV designation some missing.

bobby8bsgf41, 06/12/2012
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

I could have gotten the 2012 model when it came available but didn't because its persona was weak looking and no towing, MHO, while the 2011 ML350 have a masculine stance. I was not losing much because mine have the light package (the LED) and HID, Premium 2 Pkg, leather, Towing Pkg, etc. Being the end of the model run, most if not all kinks may have been fixed, I hope. Like most new cars/truck it's fun to drive.

MB SUV

Christine Gourlay, 12/10/2016
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Sturdy, responsive, reliable, comfortable. Smooth ride, and at times felt more like a car with the SUV convenience of size and durability. Only complaint is navigation. Cumbersome, unreliable, and frustrating after many years using different makes of navigation systems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
