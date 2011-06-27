Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/376.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitchyes
21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5093 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1257 lbs.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height73.3 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.8 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
