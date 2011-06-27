  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2009 M-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,100
See M-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.5/502.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,100
8 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4705 lbs.
Gross weight6240 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1635 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,100
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,100
BasicUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See M-Class Inventory

Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles