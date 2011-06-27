  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,500
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,500
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5093 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height73.3 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.8 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster White
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Macadamia, leather/suede
  • Ash, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
