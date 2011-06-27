Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

MLM , 12/06/2006

Started looking at economy import SUV's and progressed up the line until I test drove the ML63. I have had it for a week and I am still trying to get an understanding of all of its features. Never having owned a vehicle for more than two years, I am more impressed with this vehicle than any of the 30 plus new cars that I have purchased. Impressive at any measurement.