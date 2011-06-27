Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Love the ML, hate the expenses flaML320CDI , 10/31/2010 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Great car, not much to whine about. Exterior still looks great with regular care & good wax. However, at 3.5 yrs (no abusive driving) 78,000 miles transmission had to be replaced (no repair options) @ over $7,500. Changing headlight bulb $150 vs. $50 for local mechanic. Basic oil changes @ dealer $150+ on A maint, usually $500+ on B maint. Like a inkjet printer, it appears most of the profits come after the sale. Saved $$$$ with local tire store vs. dealer, oil changes also at the Jiffy Lube (just more than usual for Mobil 1). Report Abuse

My 2500 mile report TommyA931 , 12/13/2006 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Quality of workmanship seems on par with expected from MBZ, though I did have some initial reservations from 2004 and 2005 owner reviews. This SUV is very comfortable, handles and has the power of a sports car, and averages over 25MPG so far! I opted for the AMG pkg, P02, HID's, NAV, wood steering wheel and hitch (for bike rack). My wife has an E320CDI, and we love them both! I have owned many Mercedes,Porsches and Jags, but this ML is my favorite. It's really a pleasure to drive. Hey, maybe it doesn't park itself, but a man likes to do some things himself anyway! If Mercedes has a nemises, it would be electronics. The Command System is complicated, and takes some time and study to master.

A pretty good vehicle woriax , 12/26/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Recently purchased a new CDI ML. Interior is great, as qulaity workmanship stands out. Diesel is quiet, capable, and seems initially reliable. The outside could look a little more modern, but I enjoy it looks (we were comparing the new Acura MDX and ML). Ride is supple and sure-footed, with the all-wheel-drive. My only bark about the vehicle is the navigation. I was spoiled with the Acura's, as you say "Find the nearest..." and it's spot-on. With the Merc, not so. I couldn't find many local places like Wal-Mart, which was seriously disappointing in a $50K vehicle. This is seriously something Mercedes needs to improve. Also, if you opt for NAV, include voice-activation. Overall, a great car.

Wonderful Ride David , 12/05/2006 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Before Mercedes ever built their first first M-Class I have been sending an annual E-Mail to Damiler-Benz's New Jersery headquarters about having a diesel M-Class. It took several years to finally get my ML 320 CDI. The new M-Class is wonderful. A extremely smooth ride as compared to my old 2003 ML500 that I have had since September 2002. The interior is well thought out with some of the easiest folding rear seats which make a flat cargo area with out any gaps. My wife loves the power tailgate, especiallly in a heavy rain. Currently I'm getting about 18MPG in city driving and around 27MPG on the freeway into town from the suburbs. Haven't had it on the open road yet.