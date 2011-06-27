Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.8/361.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,400
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4874 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure30 degrees
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base111 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Java/Borneo
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
  • designo Charcoal
  • designo Ash
  • designo Java
  • Java
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,400
275/55R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,400
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
