Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Torque376 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Bose premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Curb weight5072 lbs.
Gross weight6283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1422 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base111 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Green Metallic
  • Bourbon Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,900
285/50R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 9 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
