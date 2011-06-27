Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,900
full time 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Torque376 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Bose premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight4861 lbs.
Gross weight6283 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base111 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Azure Blue
  • Black Opal
  • Desert Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bourbon
  • Bordeaux Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,900
285/50R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
