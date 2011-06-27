  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 M-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.6 in.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight6283 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base111 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue
  • Black Opal
  • Bourbon
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Mystic Green
  • Polar White
  • Orion Blue
  • Desert Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Ash
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
