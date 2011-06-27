Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length180.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight6283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Maximum payload947.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Azure Blue
  • Cypress
  • Polar White
  • Black Opal
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
