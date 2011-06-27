Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque288 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4552 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Sand
