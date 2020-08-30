Mercedes-Benz Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$73,655Est. Loan: $1,356/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! It captivates spirited drivers searching for the perfect blend of practicality and performance. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power front seats, power moon roof, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K5J5DB5LN082543
Stock: AN082543
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$119,895Est. Loan: $2,088/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! From front to rear, this model exhibits grace and agility. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Top features include rain sensing wipers, automatic dimming door mirrors, a power convertible roof, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KJK7DA1LF061987
Stock: AF061987
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$213,295Est. Loan: $3,885/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great value! Feature-packed and decked out! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats - both front and rear, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 12 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KUX8AB6LA563764
Stock: AA563764
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$70,060Est. Loan: $1,154/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Check out this 2020! A great car and a great value! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include power front seats, heated seats, heated door mirrors, and seat memory. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KWF6EB2LR595963
Stock: AR595963
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$103,745Est. Loan: $1,798/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It delivers style and power in a single package! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, a power convertible roof, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GAXLF059032
Stock: AF059032
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$74,080Est. Loan: $1,278/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a power liftgate, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB9LA838681
Stock: AA838681
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$81,985Est. Loan: $1,387/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
What a great deal on this 2020 Mercedes-Benz! An all capable and supremely stylish package! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, rain sensing wipers, and air conditioning. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K2J5KB4LA075239
Stock: AA075239
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$86,150Est. Loan: $1,454/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle! Distinctive design and opulent equipment are standard. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, telescoping steering wheel, and seat memory. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD2J5KB1LA050492
Stock: AA050492
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$106,785Est. Loan: $1,883/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! You'll be impressed by a spectacular blend of technology, style and refinement. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include heated front seats, a trip computer, remote keyless entry, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB0LA526434
Stock: AA526434
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$85,725Est. Loan: $1,480/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include power front seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N0J6EB9LF767771
Stock: AF767771
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$76,195Est. Loan: $1,296/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 63 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF8GB6LU331670
Stock: AU331670
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$179,815Est. Loan: $3,231/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! Get ready to enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include a power convertible top, leather upholstery, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYK8AA3LA027491
Stock: AA027491
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$95,595Est. Loan: $1,694/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Fresh air comes standard. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Top features include a power convertible top, front dual-zone air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, and much more. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1K6BB4LF140589
Stock: AF140589
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$181,195Est. Loan: $3,210/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great car and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats - both front and rear, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KUX8GB0LA558390
Stock: AA558390
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$121,085Est. Loan: $2,158/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It'll satisfy drivers and passengers seeking the ultimate in comfort and refinement. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. All of the premium features expected of a Mercedes-Benz are offered, including: power trunk closing assist, front and rear reading lights, and a blind spot monitoring system. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB2LA507215
Stock: AA507215
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$97,175Est. Loan: $1,648/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power trunk closing assist, rain sensing wipers, and a blind spot monitoring system. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF6BB1LA755119
Stock: AA755119
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$70,355Est. Loan: $1,273/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It delivers the leisure of top down wind through the hair motoring in a fully competent sport oriented and luxurious package! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: heated door mirrors, a power convertible roof, and 1-touch window functionality. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GA3LF167034
Stock: AF167034
Listed since: 11-18-2019
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$117,090Est. Loan: $2,083/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? You won't want to miss this excellent value! First and foremost is the striking exterior. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power trunk closing assist, automatic dimming door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB0LA521095
Stock: AA521095
Listed since: 10-29-2019