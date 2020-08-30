Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia

Located 23 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! It captivates spirited drivers searching for the perfect blend of practicality and performance. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power front seats, power moon roof, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W1K5J5DB5LN082543

Stock: AN082543

Listed since: 06-17-2020