  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,250
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG16/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)380.8/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower483 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length205.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.9 in.
Height71.8 in.
Wheelbase123.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight5,754 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MANUFAKTUR Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
10-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear hip room60.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Automatic parking assistyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Power rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Five zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
315/40R21 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Off-Road Package +$1,900
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS +$3,750
Night Package +$400
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,450
Air Balance Package +$350
Driver Assistance Package PLUS +$1,950
Safety & Security Options
2nd-Row Side-Impact Airbags +$700
Interior Options
Exclusive Trim Package +$450
Load Sill Protector +$175
Black DINAMICA Headliner +$1,600
Heated 3rd-Row Seats +$360
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$4,550
First Aid Kit +$35
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Topstitched MB-Tex Lower Dash and Upper Door Trim +$350
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$600
6-Seat Cabin Configuration +$0
Heated 2nd-Row Seats +$580
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Power 2nd-Row Side-Window Sunshades +$580
Heated and Cooled Front Cupholders +$180
Head-Up Display +$1,100
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch +$575
23" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$3,150
22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,350
22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels +$1,350
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$0
Illuminated Star +$500
Panorama Sunroof +$1,000
Roof Spoiler +$650
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Underguard +$0
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
MAGIC VISION CONTROL +$350
