2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,250
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|16/21 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|380.8/499.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|483 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|205.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|84.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Height
|71.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|123.4 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5,754 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|10-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|10-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Massaging
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Rear hip room
|60.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Automatic parking assist
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Five zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|315/40R21 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Packages
|Off-Road Package
|+$1,900
|Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS
|+$3,750
|Night Package
|+$400
|Acoustic Comfort Package
|+$1,100
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|+$1,450
|Air Balance Package
|+$350
|Driver Assistance Package PLUS
|+$1,950
|Safety & Security Options
|2nd-Row Side-Impact Airbags
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Exclusive Trim Package
|+$450
|Load Sill Protector
|+$175
|Black DINAMICA Headliner
|+$1,600
|Heated 3rd-Row Seats
|+$360
|Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|+$4,550
|First Aid Kit
|+$35
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Topstitched MB-Tex Lower Dash and Upper Door Trim
|+$350
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|+$600
|6-Seat Cabin Configuration
|+$0
|Heated 2nd-Row Seats
|+$580
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|+$250
|Power 2nd-Row Side-Window Sunshades
|+$580
|Heated and Cooled Front Cupholders
|+$180
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,100
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch
|+$575
|23" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$3,150
|22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,350
|22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels
|+$1,350
|21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$0
|Illuminated Star
|+$500
|Panorama Sunroof
|+$1,000
|Roof Spoiler
|+$650
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|+$100
|Underguard
|+$0
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|MAGIC VISION CONTROL
|+$350
