2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)428.4/571.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower362 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
AMG® Line +$4,350
AMG® Line w/Night Package +$4,750
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,900
Air Balance Package +$350
Driver Assistance Package PLUS +$1,950
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Load Sill Protector +$175
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Topstitched MB-Tex Lower Dash and Upper Door Trim +$350
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$600
6-Seat Cabin Configurationyes
Heated 2nd-Row Seats +$580
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,100
5-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$400
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Power 2nd-Row Side-Window Sunshades +$580
Heated and Cooled Front Cupholders +$180
Head-Up Display +$1,100
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.0 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch +$575
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$200
21" 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,100
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" Triple 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,100
23" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$3,150
22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,350
22" AMG® Multi-Spoke Wheels +$1,350
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Illuminated Star +$500
Panorama Sunroof +$1,000
Roof Spoiler +$650
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Illuminated Running Boards +$650
Soft-Close Doors +$550
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
MAGIC VISION CONTROL +$350
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,467 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height71.8 in.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base123.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MANUFAKTUR Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
275/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
