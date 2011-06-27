  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

GLS 450 4MATIC

GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

  • Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have an active Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Finance, Lease or Walkaway Balloon Account or have concluded such an account after October 1, 2019 may qualify for loyalty offer. Sales documentation must reflect the same customer name and/or address on the old and new contract.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail APR Financing includes a 1% dealer reserve (mark up). Therefore, you may be able to negotiate the rate. Maximum amount financed must not exceed 110% of MSRP to qualify. Available only at participating authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Must take delivery of vehicle by July 31, 2017. Specific vehicles are subject to availability and may have to be ordered. Subject to credit approval by lender. Rate applies only to Mercedes-Benz model vehicles listed. Not everyone will qualify. See your authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for complete details on this and other finance offers.

    3.99% APR financing for 24 months at $43.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 36 months at $29.52 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 48 months at $22.58 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 60 months at $18.41 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 66 months at $16.9 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.64 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.99%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    3.99%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    3.99%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    3.99%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    3.99%6608/01/202009/01/2020
    3.99%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GLS 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles