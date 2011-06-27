  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2019 GLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$95,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Grand Edition Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$95,750
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$95,750
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$95,750
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Heated 2nd-Row Seatsyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
2nd Row Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated & Cooled Front Cup Holdersyes
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Featureyes
Power EASY-ENTRY Feature for 2nd-Row Seatsyes
Cabin Air Purification Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$95,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,750
MAGIC VISION CONTROLyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Maximum cargo capacity93.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5578 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
EPA interior volume159.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • designo Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$95,750
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$95,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$95,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

