2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$126,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Torque561 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$126,150
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
830 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$126,150
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$126,150
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
2nd Row Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated & Cooled Front Cup Holdersyes
Power EASY-ENTRY Feature for 2nd-Row Seatsyes
Cabin Air Purification Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$126,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$126,150
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$126,150
22" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
22" AMG Multi-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
21" AMG Twin Cross Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch (Class IV)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Maximum cargo capacity93.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5754 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
EPA interior volume159.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$126,150
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$126,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$126,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

