Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2014 GLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,980
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.4/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Driver Assistance Package (SPC)yes
Leather Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Parking Assistance Package (SPC)yes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
KEYLESS-GOyes
Becker MAP PILOTyes
Pre-wiring for Becker MAP PILOTyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Interior Ambient Lighting Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
iPod/MP3 Media Interfaceyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Heated Windshield Washing Bottle (SPC)yes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4246 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1268 lbs.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width74.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leather
  • Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
235/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
