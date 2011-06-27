  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2013 GLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
AMG Styling Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,090
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,090
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,090
KEYLESS-GOyes
harman/kardon Premium Soundyes
Becker MAP PILOTyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Becker Map Pilot Pre-Wiringyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
iPod/MP3 Media Interfaceyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,090
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,090
17" Light Alloy Wheel 7-Spoke Designyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of 4)yes
Panorama Sunroof w/Electric Sunshadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width74.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,090
235/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
