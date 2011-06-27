Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Appearance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Full Leather Seating Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
AMG Styling Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,500
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Keyless Goyes
Nav + 4 Universal Media Interfaceyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
COMAND w/Hard Drive Navigationyes
iPod Integration Kityes
Harman/Kardon Logic7 w/Dolby Digital 5.1 Sound Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Mercedes-Benz mbraceyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of four)yes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Spoileryes
Accessory Styling Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Panorama Sunroof w/Electric Sunshadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width74.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Almond/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,500
235/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
