Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLE-Class
More about the 2022 GLE-Class
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$116,850
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG15/19 MPG
EPA combined MPG16 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)337.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower603 hp @ 5,750 rpm
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz GLE
See Offers
MBUSA.COM
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length195.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.4 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheelbase117.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity74.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Curb weight5,523 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Classic Red/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa w/Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige Exclusive Nappa w/Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa w/Grey Accents, premium leather
  • Tartufo Brown/Black Exclusive, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
10-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear hip room59.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your GLE
At a Glance:
  • 11 Colors
  • 6 Trims
  • 4 Packages
  • $55,700starting MSRP
Build & PriceMBUSA.COM
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Automatic parking assistyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
315/40R21 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
AMG® High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System +$5,450
Packages
Packages
AMG® Night Package +$750
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System Package +$4,550
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,050
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Air Balance Package +$350
Driver Assistance Package PLUS +$1,950
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA +$400
Silver Seat Belts +$0
Power 2nd-Row Seats +$1,200
Rapid Heating Front Seats +$450
Black Seat Belts +$0
Red Seat Belts +$0
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather +$0
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in DINAMICA +$100
First Aid Kit +$35
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation +$350
Heated 2nd Row Seats +$580
4-Zone Climate Control +$860
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,100
AMG® Head-Up Display +$1,100
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch (Class III) +$575
22" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels +$2,850
22" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Matte Black Wheels +$3,350
Chrome Load Sill Guard +$150
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$200
Soft Close Doors +$550
Illuminated Star +$500
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Panorama Sunroof +$1,000
Illuminated Running Boards +$650
Black Wheel Locks +$150
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Cover +$1,500
Inventory

Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates