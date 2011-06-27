  1. Home
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 53 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLE-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,550
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/495.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
AMG® Night Package +$750
Parking Assistance Package +$500
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System Package +$4,550
3rd Row Seat Package +$2,100
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,050
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Air Balance Package +$350
Exterior Lighting Package +$900
Driver Assistance Package PLUS +$1,950
AMG® DYNAMIC PLUS Package +$5,200
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trim +$350
Black DINAMICA Headliner +$1,600
Rapid Heating Front Seats +$450
Speed Limit Assist +$295
Black Seat Beltsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
AMG® DRIVE UNIT +$400
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leatheryes
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA +$500
AMG® Performance Steering Wheel in DINAMICA +$600
Front Passenger Seat Memory +$350
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation +$350
Heated 2nd Row Seats +$580
Power 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshades +$380
Heated and Cooled Front Cup Holders +$180
4-Zone Climate Control +$860
Ventilated Front Seats +$450
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,100
AMG® Head-Up Display +$1,100
MBUX Interior Assistant +$200
Macchiato Beige Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room59.8 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch (Class III) +$575
Heated Windshield Washer System +$200
AMG® High-Performance Braking System w/Silver Calipers +$2,500
AMG® Performance Exhaust System +$1,250
22" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels +$3,750
22" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Matte Black Wheels +$4,250
20" AMG® 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,000
Load Sill Protector +$150
21" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,200
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$200
Soft Close Doors +$550
Illuminated Star +$500
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Panorama Sunroof +$1,000
Illuminated Running Boards +$650
Black Wheel Locks +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,082 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Length194.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.9 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.3 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Classic Red/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive w/Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige Exclusive w/Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Contrast Topstitching, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Tartufo Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Classic Red/Black, premium leather
  • Tartufo Brown/Black Exclusive, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/50R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
