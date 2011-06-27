2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid
MSRP range: $63,500 - $80,200
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class videos
Genesis GV80 vs. BMW X5 vs. Mercedes GLE-450 | Full-Size Luxury SUV Comparison
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLE-Class gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLE-Class has 33.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLE-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,500.
Other versions include:
- GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $63,500
- GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $80,200
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used BMW 7 Series 1996
- Used Acura NSX 1998
- Used Ram Dakota 1997
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2003
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS 2013
- Used Toyota Matrix 2005
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017 For Sale
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Audi RS 5 2021
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2022 Convertible
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- 2022 Toyota Prius
- 2022 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Prius Prime 2021
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021
- 2022 Nissan LEAF
- 2022 Honda Civic
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Mercury Villager 2002 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2014 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Tesla Model-S in San Marcos, CA
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Lakewood, CA
- Used Honda CR-V in Maple Grove, MN
- Used Mini Cooper-Countryman in Rialto, CA
- Used BMW 8-Series in Elgin, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Denton, TX
- Used BMW 6-Series in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt500 in Union City, CA
- Used Dodge Charger in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in Milpitas, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Brownsville, TX
- Used Volvo XC90 in Hesperia, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Chrysler 300M in Carson, CA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Lawrence, MA
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA