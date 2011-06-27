2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)427.5/585.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
AMG® Line Interioryes
Air Balance Packageyes
AMG® Line Exterior w/Night Packageyes
AMG® Line Exterioryes
3rd Row Seat Packageyes
Driver Assistance Package PLUSyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,750
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,750
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,750
MBUX Interior Assistantyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Passenger Seat Memoryyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Black DINAMICA Headlineryes
Heated 2nd Row Seatsyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Heated and Cooled Front Cup Holdersyes
Power 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigationyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Trailer Hitch (Class III)yes
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheelsyes
21" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Silver Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Running Boardsyes
Load Sill Protectoryes
Illuminated Staryes
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Roof Spoileryes
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
19" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Black Side Claddingyes
Black Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Maximum cargo capacity74.9 cu.ft.
Length194.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5950 lbs.
Curb weight4608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Tartufo/Black, leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA, leatherette/suede
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

