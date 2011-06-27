  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.0/607.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Advanced Lighting Packageyes
AMG Line Interioryes
ENERGIZING Package Plusyes
Driver Assistance Package PLUSyes
MBUX Technology Packageyes
AMG Line Exterioryes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
AIR-BALANCE Packageyes
Acoustic Comfort Packageyes
3rd Row Seat Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
AMG Line w/Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,700
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Front Passenger Seat Memoryyes
Headliner DINAMICA Blackyes
Heated 2nd Row Seatsyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Featureyes
Heated/Cooled Front Cup Holdersyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Power 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshadesyes
Topstitched Nappa Leather Upper Dash and Door Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigationyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,700
21" AMG Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
21" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Multispoke Wheels Blackyes
21" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Running Boardsyes
Wheel Locking Bolts - Silveryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Load Sill Protectoryes
Illuminated Staryes
Wheel Locking Bolts - Blackyes
Panorama Sliding Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Spoileryes
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Surround View Systemyes
Black Side Claddingyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Length194.3 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/White Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Tartufo, leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA, leatherette/suede
  • Black/Magma Grey Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato/Magma Grey, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Magma Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

