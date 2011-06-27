  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2019 GLE-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,700
See GLE-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.2/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower329 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,700
AMG Line Exterioryes
ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEMyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
AMG Line Interioryes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
AMG Line Exterior w/Night Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,700
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,700
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Cabin-Air Purification Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiringyes
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,700
MAGIC VISION CONTROLyes
20" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Trailer Hitchyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Black Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • designo Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Ginger Beige/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See GLE-Class Inventory

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars